Mohamed Diame confident of Newcastle United’s Premier League stay

Although the Magpies are only one point above the relegation zone, the former Senegal international is upbeat of their survival

Mohamed Diame has expressed his confidence in Newcastle United’s Premier League stay at the end of the season.

After stunning league champions Manchester City they have since failed to claim a victory in the subsequent two games, losing to Tottenham Hotspur and drawing against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The unimpressive run has seen them drop to 16th spot in the log with only a point above the relegation zone.

However, the 31-year-old midfielder is upbeat that the team’s fighting spirit will help in their battle for survival.

“[The belief] is important. Two weeks ago we showed that we can beat any team,” Diame told Chronicle Live.

“It’s going to be the same. We have to fight together. We need this attitude and team spirit we had last season and this season also. It’s there, we know, and I’m pretty sure we will do it,” he said.

“The team has been working well in the last three games. We need to keep going. The attitude was good. We try to not concede any more in the last minute.”

Diame only returned to Rafael Benitez’s side against Wolves on Monday - featuring for four minutes – since he picked up a groin injury against Manchester United on January 2.

However, the midfielder has stated that the long absence was not only as a result of the previous setback but a bone injury suffered during training.

“I had a crack on my bone in my fifth metatarsal. The Man United game was just my groin, but I was fine after two or three days. At the training during the week, I receive a kick on my foot and I had a crack on the bone. That’s why I was away for so long,” he said.

“I’ve been watching them from the stand. I’ve been seeing them work really hard. We got a great win against Man City.

“The team is still fighting, and we know that we will be fighting until the end. Now I’m here to help, and I will give everything to make sure we get our target.”

Diame has made 22 league appearances this season for Newcastle United and will be looking to be involved when they take on Huddersfield Town on February 23.