Sumareh recovering well, Cheng Hoe looking to slow things down upon arrival in Jakarta

Tan Cheng Hoe's Malaysia have departed for Jakarta, two days ahead of their Group G World Cup qualification opener against Indonesia.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia will arrive in Jakarta ahead of their Group G 2022 World Cup qualification tie against Indonesia with good news.

Winger Mohamadou Sumareh, who missed last Friday's 1-0 friendly match defeat to Jordan due to a prolonged injury, may just recover in time for the upcoming match this Thursday, revealed head coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

"Everyone seems to be injury-free at the moment, and I'm very happy because Sumareh was able to rejoin full training yesterday.

"We welcome this positive update, two days before we face Indonesia away," revealed the 51-year old trainer to the press just before departing for Jakarta with the team at the International Airport on Tuesday morning.

When asked by Goal regarding his plans upon their arrival in Jakarta, he remarked that he wants his charges to take it easy in the next two days.

"We will go easy on the training and focus more on continuing the Jordan match recovery. It was a high-intensity game and we need to recover well from it.

"But at the same time, I want the players to remain calm and confident, to be positive and refrain from feeling under pressure in search of a win," explained the former boss.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!