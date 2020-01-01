Mohamadou Sumareh joins Dominic Tan at Police Tero

Malaysia international Mohamadou Sumareh has been announced as the latest squad addition to Police Tero in the Thai League 1.

The club offered no details of his signing, but released a short announcement video featuring the 25-year old attacker himself, who said: "Hello to all the Police Tero fans, my name is Mohamadou Sumareh, see you all soon in Bangkok."

At the Bangkok-based side, he will join up with Malaysia national teammate Dominic Tan, who joined the club initially as a loanee in 2019, before he was signed permanently at the start of the season.

Thai League 1 will resume on September 12 after it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Tero facing Port FC away from home. They are currently in fifth place after four rounds.

Another Malaysia international and Sumareh's former teammate at Pahang, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha meanwhile has been at BG Pathum United since the start of the season.

The Gambian-born player's departure from Kuantan however has drawn the ire of the Elephants' management, who helped him obtain his Malaysian citizenship after joining the club in 2017.

He had reportedly gone missing from training after not receiving his wage during the Covid-19 lockdown, which according to the rules allows him to walk away from his contract.