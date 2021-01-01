Moffi's double not enough as Marseille edge Lorient in five-goal thriller

The Nigeria forward scored in each half of Saturday's match but his contribution was not enough to earn points for Christophe Pelissier's men

Terem Moffi scored two goals as Lorient suffered a 3-2 defeat to Marseille in a Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday.

The 21-year-old built on his consolation goal for Les Merlus in their 4-1 loss to Lens last Sunday, but his contributions once again were not enough as they await their first away league victory since October 17 when they defeated Reims 3-1.

Moffi opened the scoring at the Orange Velodrome in the 19th minute, courtesy of an assist from DR Congo's Yoane Wissa. The goal separated both teams at the break, but Marseille fought back and turned the game around after the restart.

Dimitri Payet scored the equaliser in the 53rd minute and three minutes later, Pol Lirola fired the hosts ahead.

A few minutes later, Moffi linked up with Wissa again to grab his second goal of the day in the 70th minute and the effort was set to rescue a crucial away point for Lorient until Lirola scored a stoppage-time winner for Marseille.

Moffi who moved to France from Belgian club Kortrijk last September, has now scored 11 goals after 27 matches in his debut Ligue 1 season.

The Nigeria star is Lorient's leading top scorer so far but Christophe Pelissier's side is 17th in the Ligue 1 table with 32 points from 33 matches - two points adrift of the relegation zone.

Moffi will be expected to continue his goalscoring run and also help Les Merlus bounce back to winning ways when they host Samuel Kalu's Bordeaux for their next Ligue 1 game on April 25.