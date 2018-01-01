Modric supports Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit but won't be making his own

The Croatian midfielder saw a talismanic team-mate head to Juventus over the summer, but he intends to honour his contract in the Spanish capital

Luka Modric has no issue with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid after nine “significant” years, but claims he will not be making an imminent move of his own.

The Blancos saw one talismanic figure head for the exits over the summer, with a five-time Ballon d’Or winner opting to take on a new challenge in Italy with Juventus.

Like Ronaldo, Modric sparked plenty of transfer talk during the last window, with Inter keen on taking him to Serie A.

He was, however, to stay put and add the 2018 Golden Ball to his FIFA Best Award.

Modric is happy with his decision and that of Ronaldo, with Madrid having to move on and address the difficulties they have endured without a record-breaking frontman leading the line.

The Croatian midfielder told Sportske Novosti: "I shared six beautiful seasons with Ronaldo, probably the best years of my career, and we've done so much together.

"My personal view is that staying for nine years at Real is significant in terms of how he felt at this fantastic club. Among other things, he won four Ballons d'Or. You can't achieve this if you are not at peace in the environment.

"I've been here for six-and-a-half years and I can say with certainty that we are a good group, with mature people and quality players, good relationships and an excellent atmosphere.

"Of course, there are better and worse days, but the core strength of the group can't be questioned. If it were, we would not win all of these trophies, either team or individual ones."

Modric continues to see his own future at Real called into question, but he insists he is going nowhere.

He is tied to a contract until 2020 and has been made aware by Blancos president Florentio Perez that he will not be allowed to break that agreement.

Modric added: "The only thing certain for now is that I'll be with Madrid until the end of my contract.

"Perez told me straight away in the summer - get it out of your head that you're leaving Real, we have no theory to let you go."

Modric has taken in 20 appearances for Madrid this season.

He has contributed three assists across La Liga and Champions League competition, but is still waiting on a first goal of the 2018-19 campaign.