Mladen Petric believes Hummels’ performances will win over Dortmund fans again

The former Borussia Dortmund striker also insists that Mats Hummels is the club’s biggest signing this summer, despite the capture of Thorgan Hazard..

Former striker Mladen Petric believes that Mats Hummels, who has returned to Borussia Dortmund from , will prove to be a hit with the fans. The defender was with Dortmund for eight eyars before making the jump to Bayern in 2016.

“It’s like this in every job. If you have the possibility to go somewhere else with the chance of winning and achieving bigger titles and goals, players will do that.

“It’s not only players, in every job you always look to make the next step and that’s what Hummels did,” Petric said, in an exclusive chat with Goal .

Hummels’ move at the end of the 2015/16 season from yellow to red trikots came after eight cherished years at the Signal Iduna Park. He swept up three titles and one German Cup in his three seasons at Bayern but the accolade eluded him once more.

“Now he’s coming back and of course there will be fans who will not be 100 per cent happy with his decision to join Bayern. But I’m sure they will forget it after a couple of games when he shows up on the on the pitch and gives his heart for Dortmund again,” 38 year old Petric said.

The former Croatian international also believes that the 30 year old will “stabilise” Dortmund’s defence for another title bid this season.

“The defence last season was quite good but still very young, with him, there’s more experience in this position.

“He knows the club, he knows the league, he doesn’t need much time to settle down, I think he is the biggest signing this summer,” Petric said.

Petric spoke to Goal at Dortmund’s office in Singapore, one of the many Asian countries he has been visiting following the conclusion of the BVB - legends match in Hong Kong last June.

“I think this is the fifth Asian country we are visiting here, what I saw until now, it’s beautiful. Every time I was here with the teams I played, the fans are amazing, warm and welcoming, it’s always a lot of fun.

Petric scored a goal in the 3-2 exhibition defeat to Liverpool legends, which featured the likes of Roman Weidenfeller, Robbie Fowler and Daniel Agger.

“It’s always nice to score a goal, even when I’m playing at home with the kids. As a striker, everybody’s counting the goals, so it’s nice, even in this friendly.

“I had a lot of time to meet and catch up, with the BVB players about life after football. Of course, on the pitch as well, to see how good or bad they are now. But they’re all still very good!” Petric said.

Having also donned the colours of Hamburger SV, , and FC , Petric is now a pundit for Sky Sports and Swiss channel Teleclub Sport. Having already obtained his UEFA B Licence, Petric has set his eyes on management for now. He is on the brink of completing a sports management course at the University of St Gallen.

“I will definitely continue (with punditry) in the next couple of years as long as I enjoy it, and then I will see. I think one day I will go back to help out a team, who knows, maybe as a sports director or something like that.

“I will probably continue with the “A” license but at the moment I cannot imagine myself to be a coach, especially because I’m really enjoying the time now with the family and the kids,” Petric said.