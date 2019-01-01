Mitroglu’s agent denies January Marseille exit

Reports of Mario Balotelli’s imminent arrival have led to speculation the striker would be leaving the club

Kostas Mitroglou’s agent has denied reports the Greece international is headed for a January exit from Marseille.

The 30-year-old striker is in his second season with the Ligue 1 club after making the move from Benfica in the summer of 2017.

Mitroglou has largely rejuvenated his career after a €15 million (£13m) move to Fulham from Olympiakos, in which he only played in three Premier League games for the Cottagers.

A loan back to Olympiakos followed, which saw him saw 19 times for the Greek club that season, and then two seasons at Benfica, during which he was sold by Fulham to the Portuguese giants.

His debut season in Ligue 1 saw Mitroglou score nine times in 19 Ligue 1 outings, nine of those starts, while he has bagged three goals in 13 league appearances this season.

However, reports have surfaced saying current Nice striker and Italy international Mario Balotelli is nearing a move to Marseille, which has placed a question around Mitroglou’s future.

With rumours linking the striker to La Liga clubs such as Real Betis and Valencia, Mitroglou’s agent, Panos Galariotis, has stepped up to deny a January exit is in his client’s future.

“As I said recently through my agency, all these scenarios linking Kostas Mitroglou to a departure from Olympique Marseille are totally false and without an ounce of credibility,” Galariotis said.

"There is nothing on the side of the OM, nor on the side of Kostas Mitroglou, concerning in particular the latest information published.

“Mitroglou is happy in Marseille and he is focused on the objectives of the club of this season."

Should Balotelli arrive in January and the former Fulham man remains, Valere Germain, who has also netted three times in Ligue 1 this year, may be set for an exit.

Marseille are currently sixth in the Ligue 1 table, but are mired in a six-game winless streak in all competitions, with their last victory coming back in November.

The club is next in action on Sunday in the Coupe de France against Andrezieux, a club from the fourth tier of French football, while they return to league play against Monaco on January 13.