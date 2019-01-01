Milinkovic-Savic reveals Lazio pride as Man Utd links persist

The Serbian has been linked with Manchester United but has revealed his pride at spending four years at his current club

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has revealed his pride at being a player as he continues to be linked with a transfer window move.

The 24-year-old Serbian is one of a number of midfielders reported to be interesting .

He could be a perfect fit if United need a replacement for French World Cup winner Paul Pogba, who has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford.

But Goal understands that the Red Devils would only turn to Milinkovic-Savic if they were to be resigned to losing Pogba.

United have also been linked with 's Christian Eriksen, the 27-year-old playmaker, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots his final transfer window moves before the English market closes on Thursday.

Lazio have said they will listen to any offers for Milinkovic-Savic, but it will inevitably take a major sum to prise the international away from Rome.

Milinkovic-Savic, who joined Lazio from in 2015, has stayed out of the talk about a possible departure.

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday, Milinkovic-Savic made it clear he has enjoyed his time at Lazio with a post that showed pictorial highlights of his career at the club.

He wrote: "Happy to wear for four years this shirt with the eagle on the chest."

Milinkovic-Savic was named the Best Midfielder in for 2018-19, though that choice was a controversial one.

The Serbian managed five goals and three assists in league play last season, one year after he scored 12 times in Serie A.

Lazio take on in a friendly on Saturday before they begin their Serie A campaign on August 25 against .