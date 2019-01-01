Milan want permanent move for Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko - Maldini

Tiemoue Bakayoko has established himself as a key man at San Siro this season and AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini wants to sign the midfielder.

Paolo Maldini has confirmed plan to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko to a permanent deal if their resources allow.

The midfielder struggled for form after joining in 2017 and moved to Milan on loan at the start of the season, again enduring a tough start to life in a new country.

But the former man has since established himself as a key man for the Rossoneri.

Bakayoko has made 25 appearances for Milan this season, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

Gennaro Gattuso's men are fourth in Serie A - ahead of on head-to-head - and club chief Maldini is keen to secure qualification and bring in Bakayoko.

"[Bakayoko] showed great character," Maldini told Mediaset. "He didn't start very well and had to adapt to a different situation than he was used to

"We are super happy with him and we will try to keep him.

"It will depend on Financial Fair Play and the final position in the league. [Qualifying for] the Champions League will matter in the market but also for the mood of the squad."

Milan return to action on Saturday, when they face in a Serie A match.