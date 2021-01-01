Milan sign goalkeeper Maignan from Lille in €15m deal as they move quickly to replace Donnarumma

The Serie A giants have recruited a new No 1 from the Ligue 1 champions, having seen their previous first-choice stopper leave on a free transfer

AC Milan have moved quickly to replace the departed Gianluigi Donnarumma, signing goalkeeper Mike Maignan from new Ligue 1 champions Lille.

French keeper Maignan, who helped Lille dethrone PSG as champions of France, will move to San Siro this summer and serve as Milan's new No 1.

He arrives after it was confirmed yesterday that Donnarumma will not sign a new contract with Milan, the Italian stopper instead departing on a free transfer.

What are the transfer details?

Milan confirmed in a statement on their website that Maignan will sign a five-year contract with the Serie A giants, beginning on July 1, and that he will wear No 16.

The fee for Maignan, who had 12 months left on his contract in France, has not been disclosed, although it has been reported as being in the region of €15 million (£13m/$18m).

The former PSG youth goalkeeper, who was born in French Guiana and has a single senior cap for France, joined Lille in 2015 and was essential to their rise - with 180 appearances across six seasons - to become Ligue 1 champions this season, for the first time in a decade.

In 2020-21, he played 48 times for Lille in all competitions, conceding only 38 goals and keeping 23 clean sheets.

Maignan, 25, will serve as back-up to Hugo Lloris for the French side at this summer's European Championship, and is considered the most likely candidate to be his country's long-term No 1 once the Spurs goalie steps aside.

Why do Milan need a new goalkeeper?

The Rossoneri were in the market for a new No 1 after technical director Paolo Maldini confirmed on Wednesday that Donnarumma will leave the club this summer as a free agent.

Article continues below

Donnarumma, now 22, made his Milan debut at age 16 and has established himself as one of the top young goalkeepers in world football after serving as Milan's starter for the past six seasons.

He made more than 250 first-team appearances for AC Milan and has 25 senior caps for Italy, and has been linked with Chelsea, Juventus and Barcelona, among others.

Further Reading