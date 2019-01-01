African All Stars

'Mikel represented Nigeria with everything he had' - Twitter reacts

Fans have reacted to the news of the 32-year-old's retirement from international duty

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel following his retirement from international football.

On Thursday, after Nigeria won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Mikel announced he will no longer be available for selection for the Super Eagles as he wanted to pave the way for the younger generation.

During his 14-year spell with the Super Eagles, the two-time African Young Player of the Year played 88 matches and scored six goals.

His leadership and service to the country earned him applause from fans on social media.

 

