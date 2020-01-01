Mikel: Leaving Trabzonspor was one of the hardest decisions for me

The former Nigeria captain penned a farewell message to the management and fans of the Turkish Super Lig club

John Obi Mikel has described his exit from Trabzonspor as "one of the hardest decisions he has had to make" but reiterates his determination to put his family first.

The 32-year-old left the Turkish top flight club by mutual consent on Tuesday, a couple of days after expressing his fears of playing football amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In reaction to his exit, Mikel wrote a message to Trabzonspor on social media, wishing them the best as they aim for the Super Lig crown this season.

“I would like to thank all the fans for their support. I also want to say thanks to all my teammates, technical crew, medical team and kit men for all we’ve achieved this season so far,” Mikel wrote on Instagram. “Wish you guys best of luck in winning the league.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but in current situation we all need take care of our families, spend time with them and protect them.”

The former midfielder joined the Black Sea Storm on a two-year deal last summer, at the end of his short stint in the Championship with .

With 27 appearances across all competitions this season, Mikel played a key role in Trabzonspor's midfield, and they sit at the summit of the Turkish top flight table.