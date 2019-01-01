Guardiola wishes 'excellent coach' Arteta well at Arsenal

Arteta has finally been confirmed as the new Arsenal manager, with his former boss at Manchester City wishing him luck in his new role.

boss Pep Guardiola has wished former assistant Mikel Arteta well after he was confirmed as 's new head coach, claiming that the 37-year-old is ready for the step up to a top management role.

The protracted process to announce a successor for Unai Emery was concluded on Friday when ex-Gunners captain Arteta signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the Emirates. Emery was sacked in November, with Freddie Ljungberg temporarily taking charge in the interim.

Arteta has been part of the coaching staff that have led City to two consecutive Premier League titles with massive points totals of 100 and 98 respectively, the highest in the competition's history. He has a burgeoning reputation as a coach, despite having never managed a club himself.

He was linked with taking charge at Arsenal when Arsene Wenger departed in 2018 only for Emery to be appointed instead, but he will now have his first chance to impress in the hotseat at a club where he was captain in a five-season spell as a player.

"Mikel has been an excellent coach for Manchester City," Guardiola told the club's official website.

"He has shown impressive dedication, hard work and knowledge of football during his time here and has been a real contributor to the club's achievements over the past few years.

"We all wish him well in his new role. I am sure he is ready for it."



Director of football at City Txiki Begiristain added: "Mikel, as a member of Pep's team, has contributed significantly to the club in his time here in Manchester.

"His work on the training field and detailed preparations have helped us become a side that wins with regularity and in style.

"This move to Arsenal is a further step in his football development and I am sure he will become a top-class coach."



City midfielder Phil Foden was among those to pay tribute to Arteta on social media.

Foden wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for all your help with everything and good luck."

Teammate Ilkay Gundogan added, with a wink: "Good luck on your new chapter... but not for the games against us."