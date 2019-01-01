Midtjylland striker Paul Onuachu relieved to end goal drought

The Nigeria international struck a match-winning double to reach the 20-goal mark

Paul Onuachu is ‘happy’ to have ended his goal drought in style, helping Midtjylland secure an away win at Nordsjaelland.

Onuachu, who admitted he was ‘very disappointed’ after failing to hit the net in three previous games, bagged a double to help his side defeat their hosts 2-1 on Monday.

His last goal-scoring feat came early this month when he scored twice in a 4-0 win over OB Odense in a Danish Cup encounter.

“I had been very disappointed. I was stressed by the fact that I have not been able score in recent games,” Onuachu told TV3 Sport.



“Today I came out and was a little bit more free in my game, and then I succeeded and scored two goals. I didn’t think much about it today, so now I’m just very happy.”

The 24-year-old has now scored 20 goals across all competitions, including 16 league goals in 28 league outings.

Monday's win was FC Midtjylland first in their last two Danish Superliga outings.

“It was a good match for us, and it was great to get three points again after a lot of disappointing results,” he continued.

“It gives us hope to continue, and it is great to get a little confidence boost after several disappointments.”

Onuachu will hope to continue the feat when his side face OB Odense in Sunday's league clash.

On the international scene, the Onuachu's have been drawn in Group B of the 2019 .

The Super Eagles will look to navigate past Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar for a spot in the knockout phase.