Michy Batshuayi will 'score more goals' for Crystal Palace - Cheikhou Kouyate

The Belgian forward joined Roy Hodgson's side temporarily in January to ease their goalscoring woes

midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is confident that teammate Michy Batshuayi's goalscoring prowess will help the team.

Following an underwhelming campaign at where he notched three goals in the first half of the season, the loanee joined the Eagles for the rest of the season in January.

On his first start for Palace, Batshuayi opened the scoring as they secured a 4-2 win over last Saturday.

And Kouyate who once played with the 25-year-old in the youth team of Belgian side FC Brussels during the 2006-07 season is upbeat the forward can make an impact in the Eagles' campaign.

“I knew Michy before he came here,” said Kouyate. “He has a strong mentality because he did not start the season so good. He had some problems there [Valencia]," Kouyate told Evening Standard.

“But he has come in here to show everyone what he can do.

“Now I am not worried about him as this guy is going to score more and more goals here. This is good for the team, Michy is a top striker.

“He likes to score every game and he is going to help the team score more goals because he is young, hungry and he wants to do something.”

Crystal Palace are placed 14th in the Premier League table and they visit Turf Moor for Saturday's league match against .