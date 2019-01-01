MFL unable to fulfill 2019 financial commitment to clubs

It seems that Malaysian clubs will not receive the full amount of their 2019 grant money after all.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

In an extraordinary meeting held on Saturday, competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced that they will not be able to fulfil the full 2019 broadcast payment to and Premier League clubs.

In a press statement issued on the same day, MFL stated that the second payment for this year cannot be paid due as it failed to generate sufficient broadcast income.

However, it managed to pay each Super League club RM1.5 million (around USD360,000) and RM500,000 to each second division club earlier this year.

"The 2019 Malaysian league was held despite the lack of a broadcast title sponsor, and MFL managed to organise its competitions; the Super League, the Premier League, the , the and the Challenge Cup without incident.

"...MFL still managed to distribute the income shares to its partners (clubs) on July 15, and believes that the partners understand the absence of a broadcast title sponsor in 2019," it stated in the press release.

2019 has been an eventful year for MFL. Beginning the year by rebranding itself from Football Malaysia LLP, just a few months later it however lost Telekom Malaysia (TM) as the Super League title sponsor, after the Malaysian telecommunications operator abruptly withdrew from its multi-year sponsorship commitment.

MFL initially threatened to sue TM, but the suit was dropped after Malaysian FA president Datuk Hamidin Amin replaced JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim as MFL president in September. Two months later; MFL chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam resigned from the post, with Dato' Ab Ghani Hassan replacing him on a temporary basis.

