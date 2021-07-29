Mexico vs Canada: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
A place in the Gold Cup final is the prize on offer to Mexico or Canada as they collide in the semi-finals at NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday.
Watch Mexico vs Canada on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
El Tri is the heavy favorite, boasting plenty of Gold Cup pedigree, but Les Rouges could well pull off an upset, having impressed in the tournament so far.
Editors' Picks
- Quinn: The Canadian star quietly making history as the Olympics' first transgender athlete
- Trap game? USMNT faces unfamiliar Gold Cup semifinal against free-flowing Qatar
- ‘She’s not from this planet!’ – Meet Formiga, Brazil’s ‘absurd’ 43-year-old at her seventh Olympic Games
- 2020 Tokyo Olympics: How will the USWNT line up against the Netherlands?
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Mexico vs Canada
|Date
|July 29, 2021
|Times
|10pm ET, 7pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's Gold Cup games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FS1 / TUDN / Univision
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Mexico roster
|Goalkeepers
|Talavera, Cota, Orozco
|Defenders
|Araujo, Salcedo, O. Rodriguez, K. Alvarez, Moreno, Sepulveda, L. Rodriguez, Gallardo
|Midfielders
|Edson Alvarez, J. dos Santos, Sanchez, Pineda, Cervantes, Gutierrez, Herrera, Efrain Alvarez
|Forwards
|Pulido, Funes Mori, Corona
Gerardo Martino's side has scored seven goals and conceded none on their way to the semi-finals and the team is a fairly settled one, so few, if any chances are expected.
Rogelio Funes Mori has three goals in this tournament - including one in the quarter-finals against Honduras - while Orbelin Pineda has shone in the absence of the injured Hirving Lozano.
Predicted Mexico starting XI: Talavera, Rodriguez, Araujo, Moreno, Gallardo, Dos Santos, Alvarez, Herrera, Corona, Funes Mori, Pineda.
|Position
|Canada roster
|Goalkeepers
|St Clair, Crepeau, Leutwiler
|Defenders
|Johnston, Miller, Vitoria, Sturing, Henry, Laryea, Gutierrez
|Midfielders
|Piette, Eustaquio, Fraser, Kaye, Paton, Osorio
|Forwards
|Pasher, Cavallini, Hoilett, Corbeanu, Buchanan, Akindele
Canada head coach John Herdman will be forced into making some changes to his starting lineup, with Steven Vitoria and Lucas Cavallini picking up suspensions.
Tesho Akindele, a late addition to the panel to replace Cyle Larin, should come in for Cavallini, while Doneill Henry could deputise for Vitoria.
Predicted Canada starting XI: Crepeau, Johnston, Henry, Miller, Laryea, Eustaquio, Kaye, Buchanan, Hoilett, Osorio, Akindele.
Recent results & head-to-head
Last four results
|Mexico results
|Canada results
|Mexico 3-0 Honduras (Jul 24)
|Canada 2-0 Costa Rica (Jul 25)
|Mexico 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 18)
|USMNT 1-0 Canada (Jul 18)
|Guatemala 0-3 Mexico (Jul 14)
|Haiti 1-4 Canada (Jul 15)
|Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago (Jul 10)
|Canada 4-1 Martinique (Jul 11)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|Jun 19, 2019
|Mexico 3-1 Canada
|Mar 29, 2016
|Mexico 2-0 Canada
|Mar 25, 2016
|Canada 0-3 Mexico