Mexico star Lozano carted off after scary collision in Gold Cup opener

The Napoli winger collided with Trinidad & Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip just minutes into Saturday's match

Mexico star Hirving Lozano was carted off just 18 minutes into Saturday's Gold Cup opener after a scary collission with Trinidad & Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip.

The collision came as Lozano was darting into the box with the ball while battling with two T&T defenders.

The Mexican star was bumped down straight into an onrushing Phillip, whose knee collided with the Mexican star's head, halting play for several minutes before a bloodied Lozano was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Lozano's record with Mexico

Lozano has been among Mexico's most important players for several years, having amassed 14 goals in 48 career caps.

He was a member of Mexico's squad at the Copa America Centenario, 2016 Summer Olympics, 2017 Confederations Cup and, most notably, the 2018 World Cup.

Lozano was one of several big-name selections by head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who opted to bring a strong team to the Gold Cup this summer as CONCACAF's other powerhouse, the U.S. men's national team, turned to a different type of squad without the team's European stars.

Lozano's replacement

With Lozano coming out just 18 minutes in, Mexico turned to LA Galaxy starlet Efrain Alvarez, who has recently committed to El Tri amid interest from the USMNT.

Alvarez was called up by the USMNT in November as Gregg Berhalter looked to integrate him to the program, but the 19-year-old midfielder now looks set to take his talents to Mexico's senior team going forward.

