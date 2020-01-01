Mexico manager Martino willing to take pay cut during coronavirus crisis

The El Tri boss has not yet taken a wage cut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but he is ready to do so if asked

boss Tata Martino is willing to negotiate a pay cut to help during the coronavirus pandemic and believes every coach and player should be ready to do so.

Martino acknowledged that he received his full wage for March and said he has not yet been contacted by the Mexico Football Federation about contingency measures.

However, the former head coach – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – will have no qualms if he is asked to lower his pay.

"I haven't been contacted by the bosses from the federation and I got paid what I usually do in the month of March," Martino told TUDN in quotes reported by Marca.

"If they call me and tell me that for April and until further notice they will readjust my salary to pay others, I would gladly accept it. Like I said before my compromise is to help others."

Martino feels that is a mindset that should be adopted more widely in football with Premier League players yet to agree on a possible pay cut.

"We have to be supportive of the people that need the money the most and also we have to find ways to help them in their daily lives," he added.

"I think every single player and coach should agree to reduce their salary because it is a solution to a problem.

"Also each team needs to analyse the situation of each player differently because they are not making the money that Barcelona or players are making.

"We are lucky we get paid high amount of money and that is why we need to be supportive."

There have been almost 1,500,000 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the globe. Over 82,000 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Martino took charge of Mexico in January 2019 and has won 15 of his 17 games in charge, losing just once in a friendly match against .

El Tri's next games were expected to take place in June as part of the Nations League Finals but Concacaf confirmed earlier this month that those matches have been suspended indefinitely.