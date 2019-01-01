Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez scores but can't mask FA Cup frustration, Lozano hits double in draw

The Wolves forward had a beautiful goal and a fun celebration but it wasn't enough to get his team to the final

Raul Jimenez was going to deliver on his promise.

The forward told his friend, WWE wrestler Sin Car, before the match that he wanted to celebrate moving into the final by wearing a gorgeous new lucha mask made just for the occasion. So, when he chested a cross up and finished with a scissor kick in the 62nd minute of ' FA Cup semifinal against , it seemed the perfect moment. He ran off to celebrate making the lead 2-0 and the goal stood after VAR was consulted.

The lead, however, wasn't insurmountable. Watford charged back and extend the match with a pair of late goals. Gerard Deulofeu's notched his second goal of the contest in the 104th minute and Wolves' collapse was complete.

Troy Deeney, who scored a late penalty for the Hornets, noted he hopes Jimenez enjoys wearing the mask "now that he's a loser." But though elimination ends Jimenez's debut FA Cup run at four goals in addition to his 12 scored in the Premier League this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Jimenez 'enmascarado' once again.

It's not the first time Jimenez and Sin Cara have linked up on a celebration, with Raul also busting out a mask last year after scoring with . It is, however, the first time since Jimenez landed at Wolves on a long-term deal.

Wolves now turn their attention to the rest of the Premier League campaign, rooting for Man City to win the FA Cup and free up a European spot to the seventh-place finisher. They currently sit eighth.

Elsewhere in , Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and take on during the day Monday.

Hirving Lozano added a pair of goals to his season total but won't be pleased with the result of Sunday's match against Vitesse. "Chucky" notched twice from the penalty spot, but PSV drew 3-3 and now sits behind at the top of the table on goal difference. With the goals, Lozano matched his total of 17 in league play last season and now will look to better that mark and help the Eindhoven side to another championship.

didn't play this weekend ahead of this week's match against . During the week, Jesus "Tecatito" Corona played more than an hour of a contest against Boavista, logging an assist in the 2-0 victory. Hector Herrera went the full 90.

There was good news in for El Tri, as Nestor Araujo returned from an injury suffered with the national team and helped Celta to a 3-1 victory over . Hector Moreno wasn't in the squad for Real Sociedad. Moreno had made the bench for last week's contest with , as did Diego Lainez, who came into the game but struggled in a 2-1 Betis loss. He was back on the bench against , with Andres Guardado starting both games for Betis as usual.

Diego Reyes hasn't suited up for in either of the past three contests.

Things in continue apace for Guillermo Ochoa with the goalkeeper's team topping Gent during the week. Standard Liege takes on Brugge on Monday as the championship phase of the tournament rolls on.