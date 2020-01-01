Messi warned off return to ‘carnage’ in Argentina as Signorini predicts Barcelona stay

A man who worked alongside Diego Maradona at the 2010 World Cup believes a modern day icon will remain at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future

Lionel Messi has been warned off a return to the “carnage” of Argentine football, with Fernando Signorini confident that the icon will extend his contract at Camp Nou.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is said to have shelved talks regarding fresh terms amid concerns regarding the direction in which Barca are heading on and off the field.

A move elsewhere has been mooted for a one-club man, with Serie A giants Inter retaining long-standing interest in an all-time great.

It has also been suggested that Messi could head home at some stage in the future, with Newell’s Old Boys still holding a special place in his heart.

Signorini, though, believes that the 33-year-old will commit to new deal in Catalunya.

He also believes that Messi should be in no rush to return to his roots due to the issues which exist in South American football and the criticism he continues to attract from some compatriots.

The veteran fitness coach, who formed part of Diego Maradona’s backroom staff at the 2010 World Cup, told La Figura de la Cancha of his iconic countryman: “I believe that Leo will continue in Barcelona, I have no doubts.

“Messi was the one who helped to put Barcelona at the top of the world, because before Leo it was a different Barcelona than it is now – and that is thanks to Leo.

“Loving him the way I love Leo, I would not tell him to come and play in because here it is carnage and I do not forget that there are people here who continue to question him because he does not sing the anthem, accuse him of not feeling the shirt and say he is cold in the chest.”

Messi has previously stated on his desire to head back to Newell’s – the club that put him on a path to superstardom before Barcelona came calling: "I have the dream of being able to play for Newell's in Argentina, but I don't know if it's really going to happen because I have a family that is ahead of my desire.

"It's a dream I've had since I was little, but I have a family, I have three children, I live in a place that has given me everything and where I am calm and can give my children a spectacular future.

"We think much more about that than my desire of playing football in Argentina.

"I will try to convince the family, because today we have to convince the children too."