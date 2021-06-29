Messi shines after breaking Argentina appearance record in Copa America

The legendary winger has produced two goals and an assist for his nation against Bolivia on Monday

Lionel Messi has broken Argentina's record for most national team caps in style, scoring twice and delivering an assist in the first half against Bolivia after taking the field for the 148th time in his career.

The winger passed Javier Mascherano with his Monday appearance in the Copa America group stage.

Argentina are set to top Group A with three wins and a draw if their 3-0 half-time advantage holds up.

What has happened?

Messi has played the role of distributor and scorer brilliantly in the first half on Monday.

He sent Alejandro "Papu" Gomez through with a dinked pass for the opener before netting from the spot and chipping goalkeeper Carlos Lampe in transition.

As a result, Argentina entered the break up by three goals.

Lionel Messi is going off in his record-breaking 148th career appearance for Argentina 🔥



Two goals and an assist in 42 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1JpQfkAvrs — Goal (@goal) June 29, 2021

How have people reacted to Messi's performance?

I had a variation on that a few year ago amigo; I said, "#Messi doesn't defy gravity....he taunts it!" https://t.co/ancbhsd4T1 — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) June 29, 2021

Lionel Messi on 75 goals in 148 matches for Argentina! — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 29, 2021

More casual GOATiming from Lionel Messi for Argentina's third goal v Bolivia #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/ucCJ5Jqpwj — James Nalton (@JDNalton) June 29, 2021

Laliga isn't ready for Messi - Aguero linkup 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/vfvBhlJWtF — Srivatsa (@srivatsasri3) June 29, 2021

Ooooh that's magic from Messi. 3-0 Argentina. — Daniel Edwards 💚 (@DanEdwardsGoal) June 29, 2021

