Messi reunion at Inter Miami appeals to Suarez as Atletico striker prepares for next move

Luis Suarez has admitted that a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami holds great appeal to him as the Atletico Madrid striker ponders his next move ahead of his Wanda Metropolitano exit.

Suarez and Messi won numerous trophies together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, including four La Liga titles and the Champions League.

The former left Camp Nou in acrimonious circumstances, though, and has spent the last two seasons with Atletico, while Messi has just finished his debut season at Paris Saint-Germain - with Barca having been unable to hand him a new contract last year.

What has Suarez said about Messi?

Suarez will depart Atletico as a free agent on June 30, and has been strongly linked with a move to MLS amid suggestions that he would like to wind his career down in the United States after turning 35.

Similar reports have been swirling around Messi, with Inter Miami touted as a potential destination for both men, and Suarez would welcome the chance to link up with his ex-team-mate once again.

"With Messi in Miami in a few years? Hopefully. On and off the pitch we've been good together," the Uruguayan said while appearing on Cadena Ser's 'El Larguero' show.

"There is nothing better than seeing two colleagues happy outside so that they perform inside."

Where will Suarez go this summer?

Suarez also revealed that he was only recently informed that he would not be kept on at Atletico, where he would have prefered to remain for at least one more year.

"I would have liked [to stay for 2022-23], yes. Rafa Alique (Atletico's director of communication) told me the day before my farewell, that they were going to give me a farewell," he said.

"I did not know anything. I am 35 years old and I was also thinking about my future.

"We had a meeting with the club in December, we agreed to talk in February and Alique told me that they were going to give me a farewell and I said, 'well, at least someone from the club tells me something'. He too was supposedly surprised."

The former Barca star was also asked if he could head to the U.S., Qatar or Saudi Arabia this summer, but he does not want to stop playing at the highest level in Europe just yet.

"No, it's not in my head yet. I have my head in Europe. Spain? Obviously one left a great legacy here, I'm very proud of the career I've had here," Suarez added.

"I have received some proposals from here, but I am still analyzing them. I want to see the project of being able to compete at a high level."

