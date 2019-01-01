Messi one of the biggest trolls I know - Pique reveals Barca star's 'ironic' sense of humor

The defender revealed some insight on his team-mate, claiming the Barcelona superstar's ironic humour makes him a massive troll

defender Gerard Pique said superstar team-mate Lionel Messi is one of the "biggest trolls" he knows.

and Barca's all-time leading goalscorer to go with his five Ballons d'Or and other honours, Messi is perceived to be a shy character.

However, Pique – who is often outspoken – made a revelation about the Barcelona captain.

"Messi has very ironic humour, he's one of the biggest trolls [I know]," Pique said on Movistar+ show 'La Resistencia'.

The defender has stepped away from duty with the Spanish national side and has claimed that his time away from La Roja has helped his performances at the club level .

Messi has enjoyed another fine season for champions Barca as they prepare to return to action following the international break.

And while the 31-year-old has scored 39 goals in all competitions this season, including a league-high 29 ahead of Saturday's derby against , his return to play for his country for the first time since the 2018 World Cup did not go well.

Argentina lost the one match Messi played, falling 3-1 to as the Barca star struggled to make his usual impact on the match.

He then pulled out of his nation's second match of the break with what was reported as a groin injury.

Barcelona get back to action on Saturday against Espanyol, with a quick turnaround before facing on Tuesday.

And Pique made a strong claim about Sunday's opponent.

"I have more money than the budget of Espanyol this year," he said.

"Nope, not just €57million, it's plenty more than that."

And while the centre-back may have been boasting about his own weath, he claims former club mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes his love of money to a different level.

"He is the guy who loves money more than anyone else on Earth," he said.

"He told us one day 'Money is not the most important thing'. We did not say anything, and then he finished: 'Having a lot of money is the most important thing'."

Those matches lead into a crucial stretch of the season for the Spanish giants, who will then face in league play before the first leg of their quarter-final against on April 10.

The Blaugrana are 10 points clear at the top of the La Liga table with Atletico as their nearest challengers as eternal rivals have suffered through a rough campaign that has seen two managerial changes.