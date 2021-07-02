‘Messi has made up his mind’ – Uganda’s Express FC ‘sign ex-Barcelona star’

The newly crowned champions have left their fans in stiches after posting a picture of the Argentine in the team’s uniform

Newly crowned Uganda Premier League champions Express FC have left their fans guessing after claiming former Barcelona star Lionel Messi was headed to the club.

The Argentine star became a free agent after his contract at the Catalans giants expired at the end of June.

Although Barcelona were hopeful of Messi signing a renewal before the June 30 deadline, the 34-year-old is now officially unattached.

Barcelona still believe Messi will eventually sign a new deal, but his status as a free agent will generate concern among the club's fans and management.

On learning that he was a free agent, the Red Eagles have left their fans asking questions after they posted a graphic of Messi in their official social media pages, implying the 34-year-old was heading to the club.

“Express Nation, guess it's about time!” the new champions wrote.

“Game recognises game, #LionelMessi has made up his mind! Apologies F.C. Barcelona.”

A number of fans have responded to the “signing” saying they are waiting for the unveiling moment.

Kwiki Nathan said: “He who did this is a genius. He is the most innovative person I have ever come across though I do not like Messi, while Nkoyoyo Hassan Trabi wrote; “Eagerly waiting for that Messi you are meaning.”

Meanwhile, others have responded negatively to the post, insisting Messi cannot sign for Express.

Paul Katsinde wrote, “Not sure if Messi has ever heard of Express FC to be fair, while Gerald Mukamamurungi posed a question; Do you want to sell the whole club just to pay one player?”

Article continues below

Express were declared champions in Uganda after the Federation of Uganda Football Association ended the 2020-21 Premier League following the recent announcement by President Yoweri Museveni to ban all sporting activities in the country owing to a spike in numbers of Covid-19 infections.

The Red Eagles, who were top of the table were given the title with Kyetume FC, MYDA FC, and Kitara FC being relegated to the Fufa Big League.

At the time the league was stopped, the Red Eagles were sitting on top of the 16-team table with 58 points from 26 matches, while URA FC were second on 57 points from 26 matches and former champions Vipers SC were third on 56 points from 26 matches.