Mertens surpasses Maradona as he closes in on Napoli record

The Blues star's double on Wednesday was special for many reasons as he eclipsed a club legend

head coach Carlo Ancelotti lauded Dries Mertens' record-breaking performance after the outfit edged Salzburg 3-2 in an entertaining clash in .

Mertens put Napoli in front on two occasions before Lorenzo Insigne came off the bench to get the winner for Ancelotti's men in Group E action on Wednesday.

international Mertens has now scored 116 goals for Napoli, second only to former captain Marek Hamsik (121).

Mertens' brace saw him move past Napoli legend Diego Maradona on the club's list of all-time scorers and kept the Italian side on top of Group E, one point ahead of Champions League holders .

"It's a great night for him, for us," Ancelotti told Sky Sports Italia. "We fought hard. It was a fascinating match and we stayed focused for 90 minutes. It's a great result.

"We started strong, took the lead, struggled a little and then got it back under control. Those who came off the bench gave an excellent contribution and it's a wonderful night for everyone."

Ancelotti also praised super-sub Insigne for his late, vital contribution that secured all three points.

"I had told before the game, 'You will play and decide the match, but I don't know if you'll play 10, 20 or 30 minutes'. I'm not a magician – but I told him that!"

The 32-year-old Mertens arrived at Napoli in 2013 from for a reported fee of €9.5 million ($10.6m).

His best season in front of goal for Napoli was the 2016-17 campaign, when he netted 28 times in the Serie A and added six more in cup competitions.

Mertens has already scored three goals in this season's Champions League after also netting in Napoli's 2-0 win over Liverpool last month.

His tally in the Serie A is four goals from seven matches, scoring in the victories against , and Brescia.

The Blues next fixture is in the Serie A at on Sunday, which begins a stretch of three league matches in six days, with games against and in that period.

Following that fixture jam, Napoli will host Salzburg in their next Champions League match on November 5.