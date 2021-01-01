Mensah and Aboubakar extend Besiktas dominance in Super Lig summit

The Ghana and Cameroon international found the back of the net as the Black Eagles maintain their fine run of results in the Turkish top-flight

Bernard Mensah scored a brace and Vincent Aboubakar grabbed a goal as hammered Fatih Karagumruk 4-1 in a Turkish Super Lig match on Thursday.

The away win stretched the Black Eagles' unbeaten run to eight league matches and it extended their lead at the summit of the league table, three points clear of second-placed .

Aboubakar broke the deadlock at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium a minute before half-time with his 10th league goal of the season after benefitting from Georges N'Koudou's assist.

The forward is the second African top scorer in the Turkish top-flight after Gabon's Aaron Boupendza who leads the Super Lig scorers' chart with 13 goals for Hatayspor.

After the restart, Mensah doubled the lead for Besiktas in the 50th minute and he sealed their big win with his second effort in the 70th minute, four minutes after Cyle Larin grabbed their third goal.

The midfielder, currently on a season-long loan from Kayserispor, is enjoying a fine spell in Istanbul with four goals in 17 league appearances so far in this campaign.

He was later replaced in the 71st minute while Aboubakar played the duration and 's Rachid Ghezzal watched on as an unused substitute.

Fatih Karagumruk, on the other hand, had two stars Papa N'Diaye and Alassane Ndao on parade.

Next up for Aboubakar and Mensah's Besiktas is a league match against Goztepe at the Vodafone Park on Sunday while Fatih Karagumruk travel to Denizlispor for their fixture on the same day.