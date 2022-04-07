Mendy defended by Real Madrid keeper Courtois after poor pass as Chelsea self-destruct

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has defended Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his costly mistake in Los Blancos' 3-1 win in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Senegal international's weak pass moments after the break was intercepted by Karim Benzema who kept his cool to score his third of the game at Stamford Bridge.

The result also means the English charges have a mountain to climb in the second leg that will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu. Courtois believes the Lion of Teranga should not be blamed for the mistake that helped Benzema complete his second hat-trick in his last two matches in the competition.

"The problem if you make a bad pass as a goalkeeper is that there’s no one behind, they steal the ball and score. He shouldn’t be blamed, but a mistake by a goalkeeper is talked about a lot," the 29-year-old Belgium international said as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle.

However, former Blues attacker Joe Cole pointed at Mendy and Antonio Rudiger for criticism after the Spanish heavyweights scored their third goal.

"The next goal in the tie is crucial. It’s a huge ask to go to Spain and overturn a 3-1 deficit," Cole told BT Sport.

"[Thomas] Tuchel changed it at half-time, went to a back four and looked a lot brighter and sharper. One thing you can’t account for is individual mistakes. Rudiger and Mendy got it wrong.

"Benzema, outstanding and gives them a good advantage next week. The tie isn’t over though."

The Blues have now conceded seven goals in their last two games in all competitions, scoring two in the process.

On Saturday, after the international break, they fell 4-1 to Brentford at Stamford Bridge. Despite scoring first courtesy of Rudiger, the Bees struck back through Vitaly Janelt - who scored a brace, as well as Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa.

This weekend, they have another tricky fixture, away to Southampton whereby another loss will pile pressure on the players as well as the technical bench.