Meite’s strike not enough for Reading as Kebano fires Fulham to victory

The African stars delivered spectacular performances as their teams endured mixed fortunes in the English second-tier

Neeskens Kebano scored his first Championship goal of the season and won a penalty in their 5-3 victory over Moses Odubajo’s on Saturday.

The Democratic of the Congo international was handed his 15th league appearance in this campaign and made the most of the opportunity with his eye-catching display.

The 28-year-old midfielder opened the glut of goals in the 11th minute after receiving an assist from Michael Hector.

Kebano then won the Cottagers a penalty after he was brought down in the box and Aleksandar Mitrovic calmly dispatched his effort from the spot to help his side to a three-goal lead.

The Craven Cottage outfit was reduced to 10 men in the 90th minute after Harrison Reed was given his marching orders but they managed to claim maximum points.

The victory brightened Fulham’s hopes of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League, having closed the gap between them and second-place West Bromwich Albion to two points with only one game to play before the end of the season.

Kebano featured for 79 minutes before making way for Bobby Reid while Anglo-Nigerian Odubajo played for 46 minutes in the encounter.

Elsewhere, international Yakou Meite bagged his 17th goal of the season as Reading suffered a 4-3 defeat to at Ewood Park.

The 24-year-old forward levelled proceedings for his side in the 68th minute after he was set up with a fine assist from Sam Baldock.

The loss is the 19th for the Royals this season which left them in 15th spot on the Championship table with 56 points from 45 games.

Meite has been a key member of Mark Bowen’s team in this campaign, having made 42 appearances across all competitions.

The former striker will hope to finish the season with yet another goal when Reading take on Andre Ayew’s on July 22.