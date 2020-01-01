Megan Rapinoe narrates incredible You Can’t Stop Us campaign

Nike release unmissable new ad featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and a whole host of athletes from all levels and all walks of life

Narrated by America's women soccer captain Megan Rapinoe, “You Can’t Stop Us,” is the third film in Nike’s campaign of the same name and debuted last week to coincide with the NBA’s return to action.



The video has quickly gone viral as it celebrates sport as a source of inspiration and uses a dynamic, split-screen pairing of athletes and their movement in various sports to create a montage of action that seamlessly morphs from one sport and athlete to another.



It shows the platform that sport provides for athletes from all levels and all walks of life to raise their voice, advocate for change and stand up for our communities.

“You Can’t Stop Us” features both everyday and elite athletes, including LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick and Kylian Mbappé.



“Players may be back on the pitch, but we are not going back to an old normal. We need to continue to reimagine this world and make it better,” says Rapinoe.



“We have all these people in the streets, using their voices, and those voices are being heard. I ask people to be energized by this moment and not let up. I believe it’s everybody’s responsibility to advocate for change.”



“We are back on the pitch and ready for this new chapter,” added Kylian Mbappé. “I’m so proud to be part of it [You Can’t Stop Us]. The last few months have taught us about strength and the need to be, live and evolve together.”

Nike's You Can’t Stop Us campaign launched in March 2020, with the latest commercial juxtaposing disabled and able-bodied athletes as well as male and female competitors in different sports. Throughout the 90-second spot, an athlete on one half of the screen mirrors another on the opposite side move-for-move, as if they are a single person.

Since it launched last week, it has been viewed 20 million times on Twitter and more than 40 million times on YouTube.

Some Fast Facts About the Film:

- 24 sports represented



- 53 athletes

- 4,000 action sequences researched

- 72 final sequences selected



Nike believes the responsibility to advocate for change remains central to their purpose. For more information on how Nike is helping to make their company, their teams and our communities better, please visit https://purpose.nike.com/.