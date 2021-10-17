Medical emergency involving fan at St James' Park causes Newcastle vs Tottenham game to be stopped

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash on Sunday was suspended following a medical emergency involving a fan just before half-time at St James' Park.

Play was brought to a pause with the interval in sight by referee Andre Marriner after players flagged his attention to an incident in the stands and brought the match to a halt, with paramedics and staff from both teams in attendance at the scene.

The Magpies had initially taken the lead inside the first three minutes through Callum Wilson, before goals for Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane wrestled momentum back towards the visitors.

What happened?

With a Tottenham corner looming as the visitors looked to press for a third, Sergio Reguilon brought Marriner to his ear and directed his gaze towards the East Stand, where paramedics appeared to be responding to an incident.

Effectively all players on the pitch helped flag further attention, split between both the incident and the dugout, before medical staff from both teams ran across the pitch to assist.

The referee then removed players from the pitch as a defibrillator was called for, with a stadium announcement disclosing the following message: "There is a medical emergency in the East Stand".

After a prolonged period of treatment, the affected individual was then removed through the stadium, per Sky Sports , and the game resumed with seven minutes of additional time in the first half.

The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.



Our thoughts are with them. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021

Son Heung-min proceeded to add a third for Spurs before the interval.

Ginola champions CPR and defibrillator response

Among the Sky Sports punditry team for the game was former Newcastle, Spurs and France player David Ginola, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a charity match in 2016.

The ex-winger admitted that it felt "weird" to have been present for the incident, but championed the essential need of defibrillators and the knowledge of CPR as crucial in everyday life.

"It is vital," he stated. "It is vital, and I hope that the man or the woman is going to be fine. But it brings back some very weird memories, you know.

"I think the defibrillator helps massively. I think the people in the standsbeing able to perform CPR helps massively. At the end of the day, we should all be able to perform CPR."

Reflecting on the latter procedure, Ginola added: "This is what saved my life, in the words of the surgeons who operated on me and did a full bypass.

"He said that he had done his job but that he hadn't saved my life. The one who saves your life is the one next to you on the football pitch. I was dead for twelve minutes."

