Medhi Benatia rejoices with Juventus after Serie A title win
Medhi Benatia has congratulated his former club Juventus for winning the 2018-19 Italian Serie A title.
A 2-1 victory over Fiorentina on Saturday sealed the Scudetto for Massimiliano Allegri's men for the eighth time on the bounce.
Alex Sandro's effort and German Pezzella's own goal handed the hosts the title with five matches to spare in the Italian top-flight as they currently hold a 20-point gap above second-placed Napoli.
Benatia who left the Turin outfit for Qatar top-flight side Al-Duhail in January has joined the club in celebrating the historic 35th league title.
During his two-and-a-half year stay in Turin, the Morocco captain won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia honours.
"Congratulations to Juventus for this 8th title. A thought to all the friends I have in this team," Benatia tweeted.
Bravo à la @juventusfc pour ce 8eme titre!— MBenatia5 (@MedhiBenatia) April 20, 2019
Une pensée à tous les amis que j’ai dans cette équipe ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/uljXVvLtaP
Later in June, Benatia's Morocco will join 23 other countries for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Atlas Lions are placed in Group D of the foremost continental competition alongside Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa and Namibia.