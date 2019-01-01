Medhi Benatia pleased with Morocco's display in Argentina loss

The Atlas Lions bowed to the South Americans at the Stade Ibn Batouta in a tune-up match for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Despite their 1-0 loss to on Tuesday, captain Medhi Benatia has hailed the team's overall performance and the fans for their support in Tangier.

Angel Correa's effort in the 83rd minute separated both sides in an atmosphere rocked by a whirlwind in the second half.

After missing the 0-0 draw against Malawi in their last qualifying match last Friday, Benatia and a host of other stars returned to the Atlas Lions' starting XI.

In the fiercely contest encounter, the 31-year-old was among the four Moroccan players cautioned in the encounter and was replaced by Yunis Abdelhami in the 61st minute.

At the end of the game, the Al Duhail defender praised his team's performance and the fans' unflinching support for the team.

"Despite the difficult conditions, we have seen good things. Congratulations to the public for your wonderful support," Benatia wrote on Instagram.