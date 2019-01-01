M'Baye Niang: Senegal forward on target as 10-man Celtic hold Rennes

A second-half penalty from the visitors ensured Thursday’s fixture ended all square despite the 24-year-old’s opener

M’Baye Niang scored ’ first group stage goal but came from behind to deny them victory in a 1-1 draw at Roazhon Park.

Both teams came into the game without conceding a goal in their last outing, but Niang handed Rennes a first-half lead.

The Senegalese converted a 38th minute penalty after sending Fraser Forster the wrong way after a rash defending from Kristoffer Ajer.

37' - Goal Rennes. Niang scores from the spot.



1⃣-0⃣ #RENCEL #UEL — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 19, 2019

It was the visitors’ turn to get their own fair share of penalty when referee Maria Martinez pointed to the spot after James Forrest tumbled under Damien Da Silva’s challenge in the 59th minute.

Ryan Christie kept his cool to blast past ’s Edouard Mendy.

59' - @ryanchristie2 makes absolutely no mistake from the spot after James Forrest was upended in the area.



1⃣-1⃣ #RENCEL https://t.co/z2okXS2fE4 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 19, 2019

Vakoun Bayo replaced Odsonne Edouard in the 84th minute and was booked for an aerial challenge which resulted in Damien Da Silva being stretchered off in the 89th minute.

Article continues below

He was sent off a minute later for clipping goalkeeper Mendy. Despite Rennes’ numerical advantage, the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

90' - Bayo receives a second yellow after chasing down a spilled shot from Mendy.



The referee took his time before sending off the Ivorian...@ryanchristie2 is next into the book.



1⃣-1⃣ #RENCEL #UEL — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 19, 2019

The French topflight outfit travel to Stadio Olimpico for their next Group E clash versus , while Celtic host CFR Cluj.