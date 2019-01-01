Mbaye Diagne and Sofiane Feghouli’s strikes hand Galatasaray Turkish Cup

The Senegal and Algeria internationals scored late goals to help the Yellow-Reds clinch their first title of the season

Mbaye Diagne and Sofiane Feghouli both found the back of the net to help secure the Turkish Cup with a 3-1 victory over Akhisar Belediyespor on Wednesday.

After a goalless first-half, Elvis Manu broke the deadlock in the 57th minute off Guray Vura’s assist to put Cem Kavcak’s men in front.

With the game looking to end in favour of the Akigo, Sinan Gumus levelled for the Yellow-Reds from the penalty spot after Diagne was brought down in the box with 10 minutes to go.

Eight minutes later, Feghouli gave Galatasaray the lead before Diagne sealed the victory in injury time after he was set up by ’s Younes Belhanda.

Diagne has now scored 31 goals in all competitions this season while Feghouli has 12 goals.

On the international scene, both African stars players will hope to impress for and , respectively, in the 2019 in , scheduled for June and July.

The Terenga Lions have been drawn along with the Cartage Eagles as well as and in Group D.