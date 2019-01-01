'Mbappe will set the bar very high’ – Henry tips PSG ace for France records

Should the PSG striker stay injury free and remain in the squad, he will become the country's leading goal scorer, according to the ex-Arsenal man

great Thierry Henry believes that Kylian Mbappe stands a chance of becoming the player to break his all-time scoring record for his country.

Henry’s mark currently lies at 51, but aged just 20 Mbappe already has 13 tallies to his name – not to mention the 2018 World Cup.

With the young attacker currently tearing up defences all around Europe, the former forward believes fans could still be talking about the young Parisian for years to come.

“Everyone says that he’s young, and while he might be because of his age, it’s not really that young,” Henry told Omnisport. “That’s because of what he’s doing, because of the number of matches he’s played, the intelligence of his game. I often talk about that because we talk about his speed, the quickness of his feet, his dribbling and his goals.

“I think we’ll be talking about him for another 20 years. Maybe that’s a little too much, but I hope that’s the case for him – 15, 16 or even 20 years if he can. Zlatan Ibrahimovic [who is 38] still plays!”

And Henry believes that the former youth will be a huge success for Les Bleus over the coming years.

“If he stays without injury and remains in the squad, then yes, he will set the bar very, very high,” Henry said.

Olivier Giroud, who is third on the all-time scoring list, is France’s leading active scorer, having found the net for the national team on 38 occasions – just three shy of Michel Platini in second.

The striker will be infamously remembered, however, for his contribution during the 2018 World Cup in , where he failed to even register a shot on target.

By contrast, Mbappe scored twice in the final, becoming the first teenager to achieve such a feat since Pele did so for back in 1958.

Mbappe is expected to feature on Thursday as France host Moldova in qualifying, despite picking up a problem that ruled him out of ’s 2-1 win over Brest immediately before the international recess.