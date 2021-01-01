Mbappe accepts support role behind ‘centre of the project’ Neymar at PSG

The World Cup winner admits that his Brazilian team-mate has aided his ongoing development and considers him to be the main man at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe says he is happy to fill a support role at Paris Saint-Germain, with Neymar considered to be “centre of the project” at Parc des Princes.

Sizeable investment in the French capital has allowed the Ligue 1 heavyweights to assemble a star-studded squad.

Mbappe, as a World Cup winner, is a talismanic presence in Mauricio Pochettino’s ranks, but he is far from being the only one to fall into that category.

Brazil international Neymar was the man to raise expectations in Paris to never before seen heights, with his record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer in 2017 capturing the imagination and dominating the headlines.

He has been hinting at the signing of fresh terms this season, while urging Mbappe to do likewise, and there is a close bond between two superstar forwards that share similar ambitions.

“I always believed that great players were made to play together,” Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool, told France Football.

“And then, it was clear between us. Neymar is the centre of the project, and I am there to help him. Because, when I arrived, I was only a shooting star who had to earn my standing. In the hierarchy, I am behind him and was even behind [Edinson] Cavani at the time.”

Mbappe has offered no indication that he is considering signing a new contract at PSG, but he is looking to make the most of every opportunity he gets to work with Neymar – a man that has helped to take his game to even greater heights.

“I will not forget how he helped me at the beginning,” Mbappe, who moved to Paris in the same transfer window as the South American, added.

“When you are 18 and you arrive in such a locker room, it is never easy. In these big clubs, your success is 60 per cent down to your football and 40% to your acclimatisation in the dressing room.

“That a top player helps you find your place in such an environment, obviously, that helps. And that cannot be forgotten.

"With Neymar, I learned a new kind of football. And thanks to him, I was able to enrich my game because he likes to rely on other attackers, play with one touch, two touches, he also asks you to vary your movements and to diversify your game.

"He really knows how to do everything. And better than everyone.

“I don't know if everyone is aware of it. Ney, he understands everything. It's beautiful, it's good but it's not easy. Because he is very demanding and his game requires those alongside him to be very aware mentally, always on alert.

“By buying a great player like him, you also buy a level of requirement that reflects on all the others.

"He listens to me. We are between 70 and 80% of our potential. I know that we can do even more.”

Mbappe has seen questions asked of his form this season, while Neymar has picked up more injuries, but they still have 28 goals between them and have PSG back in the hunt for domestic and continental honours.