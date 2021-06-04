'He tells us nothing' - Mbappe keeping quiet on PSG future, says Sarabia

A team-mate of the France international forward admits only he and those on the club's board know what will happen

Kylian Mbappe is playing his cards so close to his chest at Paris Saint-Germain that even those playing alongside him, such as Pablo Sarabia, have no idea what his next move will be.

The World Cup-winning forward is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Parc des Princes, with the lack of fresh terms keeping rumour mills ticking.

Sarabia claims to be in the dark when it comes to Mbappe's intentions, with only the 22-year-old and PSG's board knowing what the summer has in store.

What has been said?

Sarabia, who has been on PSG's books since 2019, told Goal when asked if he has any inside information on Mbappe: "He tells us nothing.

"Now he is focused on the Euros, like all of us who have a tournament this summer. What happens only he and the club knows."

Familiar faces

PSG are hoping Mbappe will be back for more in 2021-22, despite the links to Manchester City and Real Madrid.

They have been able to keep an ambitious performer on the trophy trail, but Champions League glory remains elusive.

European football's grandest prize is now in the hands of a familiar face at Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel making amends for the final defeat he suffered at PSG by guiding the Blues to continental glory this season.

"I'm really glad he won it," Sarabia, who hit 14 goals under Tuchel in 2019-20, said of his former boss. "He works very well and makes things very clear. He has done a very good job."

Change of approach

Sarabia thrived in Tuchel's system that places great emphasis on defensive stability, but also allows attacking talent to prosper.

Spain have adopted a similar approach under Luis Enrique, with modern football considered to be moving away from the tiki-taka philosophy that Pep Guardiola made all the rage during his time at Barcelona.

Sarabia believes some of that approach remains, with ball retention still important, and feels coaches such as Tuchel merely adapt their methods to suit the players available to them.

He added: "They are two different styles. It has not gone out of style. Simply, Tuchel has adapted to the players he has, with a young, strong group, with rhythm, with experience behind them. He has managed to fit all the pieces together."

