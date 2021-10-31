'Mbappe needs to get a taste for blood' - PSG star must learn to 'walk on fire', says Ibrahimovic

Kylian Mbappe "needs to get a taste for blood", according to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who says the Paris Saint-Germain star must learn to "walk on fire" and "hurt himself" in order to reach his full potential.

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in the world, having helped fire PSG to multiple domestic trophies and France to World Cup glory in 2018, but he has struggled to live up to his usual high standards at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

It has been suggested that the 22-year-old, who missed a 2-1 win against Lille on Friday due to illness, has been distracted by transfer talk after failing to force through a move to Real Madrid in the summer, and Ibrahimovic believes he is being hampered by a lack of motivation.

What's been said?

The veteran Milan forward, who played for PSG between 2012 and 2016, thinks Mbappe needs more people around him that are willing to point out the flaws in his game so that he can improve.

"I love him but he doesn't do enough," Ibrahimovic has told Telefoot. "He can become so good if he learns to hurt himself. He needs to get a taste for blood, walk on fire.

"Surround yourself with those who say you aren't good enough & you will be better."

Pressed on where he ranks Mbappe in terms of Europe's elite players, the Swede added: "Kylian Mbappé is in my top 10. There are players who have been at the top for a very long time but for the young guys, there is [Erling] Haaland & who else... there is Ibrahimovic, no need to talk about the others!"

PSG are on course to win back the Ligue 1 title after winning 10 of their opening 12 games, and have also been touted as one of the favourites in the Champions League, but have faced plenty of criticism for their recent performances.

Ibrahimovic still sees Mauricio Pochettino's group as a team of individuals, as he said when asked if they are better than the side he played in at Parc des Princes: "No [they are not]. Because we were a team. Today, this is not a team. Maybe later on. I believe in this team, but they are not the best."

Will Mbappe stay at PSG beyond 2022?

Mbappe has only managed to score six goals in 14 outings across all competitions so far this season amid the continued speculation over his long term future.

The Frenchman's current contract expires next summer and PSG have yet to make a breakthrough in extension talks, with Madrid still lurking in the background.

Mbappe will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants in January if he chooses, but his mother recently indicated that he could yet end up staying at Parc des Princes.

"We are currently in talks with PSG and things are going well," Fayza Lamari told Le Parisien last month. "Will we come to an agreement? One thing is certain: he will give his all until the end to win the Champions League."

