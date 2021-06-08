'Mbappe is at peace' - PSG star not distracted by transfer talk ahead of Euro 2020, insists Deschamps

The France boss is not worried about the striker's mindset despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his future

Didier Deschamps has insisted that Kylian Mbappe is not getting distracted by talk of a transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of France's Euro 2020 campaign.

Mbappe is attracting attention from top clubs across the continent after another stellar season at Parc des Princes, during which he managed to score 42 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Speculation over the 22-year-old's future is raging due to the fact he has yet to commit to fresh terms with PSG beyond the expiration of his current deal in 2022, but Deschamps says his focus is locked on the European Championship at present.

The France boss is confident the ongoing rumours won't affect Mbappe's performances at the summer tournament, as he said during his latest press conference: "It's part of the game. What is going on outside, Kylian has been clear on that, he is there, he knows why he is there. He is with the France team.

"He will have a decision. to take, he will take it when he sees fit. At the moment, he is still under contract with Paris Saint-Germain and supposed to be there next year.

"On what can happen, I do not know. He is totally in control, but in any case, he is in peace and serenity with us. He is focused on the France team."

Real Madrid has been touted as the most likely next destination for Mbappe if he does end up leaving Paris, with it reported that the Blancos are preparing to submit a lucrative offer when the transfer window reopens.

However, Liverpool have also been repeatedly linked with the World Cup winner, who has previously expressed his admiration towards the Merseyside outfit and their manager Jurgen Klopp.

PSG's stance on Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi came out to give an update on Mbappe's situation during an interview with L'Equipe earlier this week, insisting he will not be sold for any price.

Al-Khelaifi doesn't believe any other club can match the ambitions of a man he sees as a future Ballon d'Or winner and remains confident he will sign a renewal at Parc des Princes.

“I’ll be clear, Kylian is going to stay with PSG. We’re never going to sell him and he’ll never leave for free,” said the PSG chief. "I never give details to the media about ongoing negotiations. All I can say is that it’s progressing well.

“He is a fantastic boy, as a person and as an athlete. He’ll win the Ballon d’Or in years to come, I’m 100% sure. He has everything he needs to extend here. Where can he go? Which club in terms of ambition and project can compete with PSG today?”

