The World Cup winner has finally broken his silence on his uncertain contractual situation following summer interest from Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave in July amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Mbappe's future was the subject of much speculation over the summer as he emerged as a primary target for Madrid, who submitted multiple bids for his services.

The Spanish giants' final offer reportedly came in at over €220 million (£188m/$255m), but PSG refused to sanction the striker's departure, despite the fact he continued to stall on signing a new contract at Parc des Princes.

What has been said?

PSG sporting director Leonardo admitted that Mbappe had requested a transfer after the summer window closed, while also accusing Madrid of using underhand tactics in their pursuit of the World Cup winner.

Mbappe has now confirmed that he expressed his desire to move on, but has dismissed any suggestion that he also rejected several chances to sign fresh terms with the Ligue 1 club.

The France international told RMC Sport : "People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true.

"I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to be able to sign a quality replacement.

"It is a club which has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club can react.

"I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, 'if you don't don't want me to leave, I will stay'."

Will Mbappe leave in 2022?

As it stands, Mbappe will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January, and it has been reported that Madrid are first in line to snap him up on a free transfer.

Blancos stars such as Karim Benzema and Toni Kross have added fuel to those exit rumours by publicly welcoming the prospect of the 22-year-old's arrival at Santiago Bernabeu, but PSG remain confident that a prized asset can be convinced to stay put.

Leonardo addressed Mbappe's situation once again last month, telling Canal Plus : "I don't see Mbappe leaving at the end of this season. Nobody is thinking about the future of Paris Saint-Germain without Kylian."

Mbappe has knuckled down and focused on his duties at PSG despite the ongoing transfer saga, recording four goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

