'Maybe I'll come back to the Premier League!' - Yaya Toure to play for one or two more years

Now without a club after leaving Manchester City in the summer, the midfielder is looking for a new team

Yaya Toure has said he will not retire from club football, stating that he feels he can still perform at the top level for a few more seasons following an ill-fated spell at Greek side Olympiakos.

Toure is widely recognised as one of the most respected midfielders of all time, having scooped a plethora of titles during successful spells with Barcelona and Premier League champions Manchester City.

Now 35 years old, the Ivory Coast international could be forgiven for moving on to a new challenge away from playing, but he insists that he is not yet ready to call time on his career.

"This is definitely not the end, I want to continue to play," he told Sky Sports.

"I went to Olympiakos and I quit because I was not so happy, the mentality was very different. It was a bad choice.

"Maybe it was an emotional choice because I started there and wanted to give something back to the fans.

“I'm well known in the world and wanted to give something back, but when I got there it was not what I was expecting."

Quizzed on where he might next ply his trade, with recent rumours linking the Champions League winner with a move to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, Toure admitted that he couldn't yet give a definitive answer.

"You never know, maybe the Premier League!” he said.

"If it is possible I want to play one or two more years, we will see.

“With the new competition and the new mentality of the guys coming up I think a player could go on to 42-years-old, but we will see."