Icardi and Inter 'very far' apart in contract negotiations

The Nerazzurri captain is keen to stay with his current club, but requires more from the Serie A side if he is to sign an extension

Inter and Mauro Icardi are still "very far" apart when it comes to agreeing a new contract, according to the striker's wife and agent Wanda Nara.

Icardi, 25, has three years remaining on his current deal at San Siro and has been linked with Real Madrid but last week Nara tweeted to say she had been looking through Inter's proposed extension.

However, Nara has insisted it is not a foregone conclusion that Icardi will pen a new deal.

In an appearance on television show Tika Taka, she said: “We are very far apart, or rather not as close as you say.

“I have to sit down and talk with the club and I have not done that yet.

“I'm bothered about what has been written in recent days – no one has called me to ask for an explanation.

“It makes me laugh when I hear that there is no market for Icardi. I think Inter can for his renewal – obviously the priority is to stay at Inter.

“The club contacted me in the middle of the Champions League group stage, but I replied said that it would be better to wait until the end end of the group.

Nara also revealed that Icardi was close to leaving Inter for Juventus before the 2018-19 season.

The Bianconeri had tried to lure Icardi to Turin with the promise he would play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, but Nara said her husband refuted a more lucrative offer to remain with Inter.

“In the last transfer market he almost had a foot out of the door at Inter," she said.

“They wanted to send him to a city near here.”

Asked if she was referring to Juventus, Nara nodded.

“Everyone knows it. It was Mauro who turned down the money to stay at Inter.

“[Juve] told me he would play as a duo with Cristiano Ronaldo. They told me 'if we don't sign Icardi we won't sign anybody else'.”