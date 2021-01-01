'Son Heung-min the best player I have played with' - East Bengal's Matti Steinmann reminisce Bundesliga days

The midfielder general of East Bengal shared fond memories of playing against Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich...

German midfielder Matti Steinmann has been a sensation at East Bengal from the very first match he played in the Indian Super League (ISL). With four goals and three assists beside his name from 15 appearances, Steinmann is a key member of the club's squad this season.

The 26-year-old came to India with a rich pedigree as he had the experience of playing in the top tier of Germany. After graduating from the youth system of Bundesliga side Hamburger SV, Steinmann got promoted to the club's senior team during the 2014-15 season. During that time had appeared in a few Bundesliga games as well in the DFB Pokal.

The East Bengal midfield general fondly reminisced his team in Bundesliga and also spoke about how he cherished playing against Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich in the 2014-15 season.

"It is one of the best leagues in the world so it was a massive experience for me especially playing for my home team (Hamburger SV) in front of my friends and family. So it was a great feeling," Steinmann told Goal.

"I played twice against Bayern Munich in that season against Pep Guardiola and some of the best players in the world like Robert Lewandowski. It was a massive experience for me. I wished I had played more games but due to injuries and other stuff, I couldn't play many games. It was unfortunate but playing against a team who had won the treble just a season back was a massive experience for me," said Steinmann.

The former Hamburger midfielder chose Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min as the best player he has played with. Steinmann saw the Spurs star from close quarters when he was playing for the club's B team. The South Korean had played at the German club between 2010-13.

The East Bengal star also mentioned that he had the privilege of playing with Dutch international midfielder Rafael van der Vaart whom he holds in high regards.

"There were so many good players," said the German. "I played against top world-class players like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka. They were all so good but probably the best was Son Heung-Ming who is playing at a world-class level at Tottenham Hotspur. I also played with Rafael van der Vaart but he was at the end of his career. It would have been better if I could play with him at the start of his career."

The midfielder revealed that while growing up he used to consider one of the German's greatest ever footballers, Michael Ballack as a role model.

"I specifically never idolised anyone but while growing up I looked up to Michael Ballack. He has played at Chelsea as well as Bayern Munich. He was a great captain of the German national team. If I have to choose a role model while I was playing as a teenager, it will be Michael Ballack," said the former Wellington Phoenix player.