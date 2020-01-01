Davies bid Pahang goodbye as JDT transfer inches closer

Matthew Davies has put out an emotional farewell to Pahang amid speculation he will be revealed as a JDT player on Monday.

After five seasons with , it is goodbye from former captain Matthew Davies after the right back all but confirmed his move to champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim.

It has been a relatively spell spent with The Elephants for Davies since his arrival in 2015 with one winner's medal in 2018 and one runner-up medal in 2017.

Twice with Pahang he finished second in the Super League behind the probably future employers, in 2017 and 2019 - a time where he cememted a place with the Malaysian national team.

Penning a farewell and thank you note on his personal Instagram page, Davies went on to say how much he treasured the time spent with Pahang and valued the captaincy responsibility he was handed down.

This probably transfer moved very quickly in recent days following JDT's 5-1 hammering at the hands of Vissel Kobe in the AFC where S. Kunanlan struggled badly.

It is thought that with a year's left on his contract, Davies would have seen that out before moving to JDT in 2021 but obviously the goalposts have shifted drastically since.

A player unveiling event has been called by JDT for Monday 17 February, where Davies is expected to be the latest player revealed to join the club.

