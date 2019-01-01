Matip on target as Liverpool fall to Manchester City in Community Shield

The Reds defender found the target against Pep Guardiola’s men on Sunday to score his first goal of the year

Joel Matip scored his first goal for in 2019 during Sunday’s Community Shield clash against .

City took a deserved half-time lead after Raheem Sterling scored his first goal against Liverpool in his 11th outing against his old club.

However, Matip forced the game into penalties after heading in from close range with 12 minutes left at Wembley to score his first goal for Jurgen Klopp's side since September 2018.

Incidentally, three of the 27-year-old's four goals for Liverpool have been scored in London (Selhurst Park, London Stadium, Wembley), with three of the four also coming from headers.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah was on parade from start to finish but was denied by Claudio Bravo from snatching a late winner with the score at 1-1.

The Egyptian converted his penalty kick but Manchester City triumphed 5-4 after Claudio Bravo stopped Georginio Wijnaldum's spot-kick.