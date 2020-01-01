Klopp gives Thiago and Matip injury updates ahead of Champions League clash with Atalanta

The Reds could see an experienced centre-half rejoin their ranks for midweek Champions League competition, but no risks are being taken

Joel Matip is poised to hand a timely fitness boost as they navigate their way through a centre-half injury crisis, but Thiago Alcantara is yet to return to full training.

The Reds have seen their options at the back decimated by a series of untimely knocks.

Virgil van Dijk is the biggest miss for the defending Premier League champions, with the Dutch defender having been forced to undergo knee ligament surgery.

Matip is among the cover options to have been forced onto the treatment table, along with makeshift defender Fabinho. Jurgen Klopp has had to get creative as a result, with Nat Phillips making his Premier League debut in the 2-1 victory over West Ham.

The 23-year-old will drop straight back out for the midweek action as he is not registered in the squad, with Matip coming back into contention for the meeting with on Tuesday.

Naby Keita could also figure in that contest, having shaken off a knock of his own, but playmaker Thiago may be forced to miss out as Liverpool seek to avoid taking any unnecessary risks.

Klopp told the Reds’ official website: “Naby and Joel trained yesterday [Sunday] with the team, full, Thiago didn’t. So, that’s the situation.

“I have really no idea what I do with this information in the moment because yes, they trained, that’s good, it’s better than if they don’t train, but we have to see what we do with it.

“We have another day to make these decisions. A lot of players will be on the plane hopefully, and so decisions will be made late, late, late.”

Klopp added when asked if there is any further fitness news: “A lot, [but] I’m not sure about a new one. We have to see.

“Yesterday was recovery for some and normal training for the others, so now we have to see how the boys feel today. It’s pretty early now and I have not all the information, but I hope nothing serious.”

Liverpool will be wary of taking any gambles against Atalanta, having already opened their European campaign for 2020-21 in positive style, with it possible that key men will be held back for a crucial Premier League clash with fellow title hopefuls on Sunday.