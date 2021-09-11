Match-winner Moffi: I was tired but Lorient needed me against Lille

The 22-year-old was part of the Super Eagles' squad that travelled to Cape Verde before linking Lorient for Friday's league match

Terem Moffi said he was tired after his international assignment with Nigeria before his heroics led Lorient to a 2-1 victory over Lille in Friday’s Ligue 1 match.

Moffi joined Gernot Rohr’s team in making the trip to Cape Verde for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday and he came on as a 73rd-minute substitute in their 2-1 comeback triumph over the Blue Sharks.

After returning to Lagos on Wednesday, the 22-year-old linked Lorient to get ready for les Merlus’ league outing against Lille on Friday.

Despite the busy schedule, he delivered a man-of-the-match performance with a goal and an assist in Lorient’s win, and he described his contributions and the partnership he has struck with Armand Lauriente.

“There is a lot of joy in the locker room! I was a little tired (returned late from Nigerian selection) but I knew the team needed me, I was not going to rest,” Moffi was quoted by L’Equipe.

“On the first goal (he is a passer for Lauriente), I was lucky. The defender hit the ball and it came back to me. In the contacts, I am not surprised to have the upper hand like this, I am strong and I am tall.

“On the second goal, it's not my best but I take! We did our best and we were lucky to win. Now there is still a long way to go, we have to continue like this. With Lauriente, our connection improves with each training session, with each game. We understand each other better and better.”

Meanwhile, Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier was delighted with Moffi’s impact and he praised him as their key player.

The Nigeria international has contributed two goals and two assists in five Ligue 1 matches for les Merlus who occupy fourth spot on the table.

Article continues below

“When you have a player of this quality in your workforce, you do not hesitate (to start him, even if he has just returned from selection),” Pelissier said.

“I don't like to bring out individualities, there have been a lot of them tonight, but he is a player who brings us a plus.

“We are very happy that he is still with us. For the rest of the season, we know our qualities, we know our strengths, we must remain in this dynamic. The day we believe it's too easy, we will be in danger. But, if we continue like this, we will annoy a lot of teams.”