Match-fit Ronaldo in great condition as Juventus star returns to training following coronavirus break

The Portuguese superstar arrived back in Italy in early May after spending time in Madeira, and he rejoined his team-mates on Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up where he left off as he made his return to training headquarters on Tuesday after a fortnight in self-isolation.

The Portuguese superstar travelled back to from Madeira two weeks ago, having spent time on his native island during the coronavirus crisis. Ronaldo first stayed at his family home in Funchal in order to tend to his mother before moving on to his villa in Canical.

He spent the mandatory two weeks in quarantine before being cleared to head back to Juve's Continassa base in the north of Turin, where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived to undergo medical checks.

After the tests on Tuesday morning he performed some light training drills on the pitch, focusing on running with some additional work on the ball.

Goal understands Ronaldo has returned to training in top condition and is already match-fit, having kept himself busy with drills and exercises even while under lockdown in Madeira.

The 35-year-old was earlier pictured arriving and departing the training centre, with Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport saying Ronaldo drove in at 9:21am local time before leaving around three hours later.

The former and forward was pictured in his Jeep, and smiled and nodded to waiting journalists upon his exit.

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri is said to be separating his squad into groups of six to seven players as team training resumes in Italy.

Many members of Sarri's squad have been training individually at the club headquarters since May 5.

Juventus sit top of , having beaten 2-0 in their final match before the Covid-19 pandemic caused the league to be suspended. They hold a one-point lead over .

Italy's football authorities have yet to announce when the league will resume but have indicated a hope that matches can take place from mid-June.

There is no prospect of games before then, after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Monday that Serie A would remain suspended until at least June 14. There have been over 225,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Italy with more than 32,000 deaths.