Martinelli and Saka shine as Arteta's Arsenal put Aubameyang affair behind them to go fourth

What a difference a year makes.

When Arsenal lost at Everton almost 12 months ago they slumped to 15th in the Premier League and were just four points off the relegation zone.

It was the nightmare before Christmas for Mikel Arteta, but things are looking very different this time around with the Gunners up to fourth after Wednesday night’s 2-0 win against West Ham.

All eyes were on Arteta’s side when they lined up against Hammers, with many predicting they could implode following the controversy surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But they did the exact opposite, turning in what was arguably their most complete performance of the season as they did what was needed to climb above David Moyes’ side and into the Champions League places.

“I was really pleased,” said Arteta. "With the attitude, commitment and quality we showed.

“There are really positive signs with the way the team has played. We’ve made some progress, but there is still a lot to do and we have to be aware of that.

“We’ve had some bumps in the road, but we’ve learned a lot from them and we have stuck together, from the top of the club to every member of the team and staff.

"The biggest compliment I feel and the players feel the same way, is the way we have our crowd behind us and it’s been a while. To see that chemistry between team and crowd is unique and I’m so proud of that.”

Given everything that had gone on in the past week, the response of the Arsenal players was seriously impressive.

They could have gone into their shell after the defeats at Manchester United and Everton, but instead they dusted themselves down and picked up maximum points from Southampton and West Ham.

And they did so whilst playing under the backdrop of the Aubameyang situation.

It would have been easy to let the fallout from the decision to strip the striker of the captaincy have an impact on the pitch but, if anything, it inspired them to two of their best performances of the season.

Questions were rightly asked after the defeats at Old Trafford and Goodison Park about their top-four credentials and whilst they haven’t answered them all in the last week, they have at the very least shown they are up for the fight.

Many wondered whether Arteta’s tough stance on Aubameyang following his latest disciplinary breach could lead to a split in the Arsenal camp.

But there was no sign of that as they largely dominated West Ham.

Lacazette was given the armband, as he was against Southampton, and produced a tireless performance as the central striker, while Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were electric either side of him.

Both youngsters were exceptional and it was no surprise they were heavily involved in the goals.

Martinelli scored the first, finishing superbly from Lacazette’s pass, while Saka set up Emile Smith Rowe for the second following a fabulous late breakaway.

22 – No team have won more points (22) or recorded more victories (7) in home games than Arsenal in the Premier League this season, while only Manchester City (19.7) and Liverpool (19.4) are averaging more shots per home game than the Gunners (17.9). Fortress. pic.twitter.com/E3G1bFxPML — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2021

It was a performance full of intensity and energy from Arsenal and one that should kill any talk of a potential dressing room split.

Aubameyang might be well liked by the squad, but Arteta clearly still has the full backing of his players on this evidence.

"The players play for the club,” the Spaniard said. “They played with the fight and the energy that we expect from them. They were really good, all of them.

“The senior players led by example and I’m really pleased. They seem to really enjoy helping the [young] boys in a context that has been difficult.”

Arsenal will now head to Leeds on Saturday sitting inside the Champions League places.

Whether they can stay there will largely depend on how they get on at places like Elland Road between now and the end of the season.

Arteta’s side have been excellent at home since the start of the campaign, having amassed 22 points from their nine Premier League games at the Emirates. No team has picked up more.

It’s been a different story on their travels, however, with five of their six league defeats so far coming outside of north London.

That is something that has to change if they are going to secure a seat at Europe's top table for next season.

For now, though, Arsenal are sitting pretty in fourth place in the Premier League.

And who would have predicted that last week – let alone last year.